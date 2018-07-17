Publicis Health acquires Payer Sciences

New York, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicis Health, part of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40], today announced the acquisition of Payer Sciences, an innovative, data-and-analytics-driven health marketing agency focused on helping biopharmaceutical manufacturers navigate the dynamic U.S. reimbursement environment.



Since 2009, Payer Sciences' strategic and analytical capabilities have equipped pharma and biotech clients with quantitative insights, decision-support software, market research, education, and communications.



Located in Morristown, New Jersey, Payer Sciences is powered by a team of 40 full-time data analysts, payer experts, and B2B communications specialists who understand how to uncover and fully leverage critical, real-time, data-driven insights into payer influences on product market performance to inform localized strategies and tactics. Payer Sciences clients include a wide range of leading biotech and pharma companies.



"Payer Sciences' powerful suite of unique software and services enables clients to target and optimize interactions with the entire ecosystem of reimbursement stakeholders, including health plans, insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, and other organizations that design or administer pharmacy and medical benefits," said Alexandra von Plato, CEO, Publicis Health. "Beyond biopharmaceuticals, Payer Science's proprietary technology and methodologies have practical applications for other Groupe clients and industries to uncover greater insights from data that will help convert payers and buyers in non-pharma categories as well. The addition of Payer Sciences strengthens Publicis Health's offering to become our clients' trusted transformation partner."



"In today's complex payer marketplace, we understand that the traditional methods of payer marketing no longer work," said Eric Colwell, Principal, Payer Sciences. "We've transformed payer marketing for the 21st century by harnessing data and advanced analytics to help our clients extract deeper insights into payer behavior. We are delighted to join the Publicis Groupe family and look forward to redefining payer marketing."



For more information about Payer Sciences, visit www.payersciences.com.



