Media Advisory - Canada's unions to call on Premiers to make jobs, pharmacare top priorities

ST. ANDREWS BY-THE-SEA, New Brunswick, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's unions will be at the Council of the Federation meeting in St. Andrews by-the-Sea, NB this week calling on Canada's Premiers to draft a bold plan to protect Canadian industry, jobs, and workers from hefty American tariffs.



CLC President Hassan Yussuff will be attending along with national union leaders, and presidents of provincial and territorial federations of labour. These union leaders will also be calling on Canada's first ministers to continue to forge ahead with domestic plans to create a universal prescription drug program.

"Governments at every level in Canada must work together to protect Canadian jobs and prosperity. They also must not let aggressive American measures derail the development of good domestic policy," said Yussuff. "The majority of Premiers have come out strongly in favour of single-payer universal pharmacare. We must not lose momentum because Canadians can't afford to wait for universal pharmacare," said Yussuff.

Who: Hassan Yussuff, CLC President What: Council of the Federation Where: St. Andrews by-the-Sea, N.B. When: Tuesday, July 17 – Friday, July 20

