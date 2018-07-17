John Dathan Named SVP/GM of Insight Canada

TEMPE, Ariz., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 global systems integrator for organizations of all sizes, has announced that John Dathan has been named senior vice president and general manager of Insight Canada.



Dathan will report directly to Steve Dodenhoff, whose role as president of U.S. operations has expanded to oversight of all North American operations.

Prior to being named to his new role, Dathan served as vice president and general manager for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Canada, responsible for leading HPE's Canadian sales organization. Dathan joins Insight with more than 30 years of sales and business management experience in the IT industry.

In his new role, Dathan will foster deep partner relationships and meaningful connections with clients to help them efficiently manage their current IT needs and transform ahead of future challenges. He will guide Insight Canada's overall strategy to meet customer needs through unique processes, tools and services provided via Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ in Supply Chain Optimization, Connected Workforce, Cloud and Data Center Transformation, and Digital Innovation.

"John brings extensive knowledge of the technology industry to our team, but more importantly he's a passionate leader who will be a great fit with our culture and Insight's values of Hunger, Heart and Harmony," said Dodenhoff. "John's experience helping clients turn technology into real business outcomes aligns perfectly with our purpose of helping businesses run smarter and turning innovation into value."

Dathan joined HP in 2014 to lead the networking business in Canada; his role evolved to several sales leadership positions prior to his final executive position there. Over a nine-year tenure at Juniper Networks starting in 2005, he grew the business by more than 500 percent.

"The IT industry is experiencing a rapid evolution, and Insight has a firm grasp on how smart technologies are poised to make a tremendous impact on business," said Dathan. "I'm excited to join a channel leader dedicated to helping businesses transform for the future and to lead a team that is clearly committed to bringing the best solutions to our clients."

