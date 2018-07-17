Trial Leader Shook, Hardy & Bacon Upgrades Records Management and Information Governance Systems with FileTrail

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail, a leader in next-generation information governance and records management software, announces Shook, Hardy & Bacon has selected FileTrail to replace its legacy records management system. Along with the upgraded RM installation, the firm is implementing FileTrail GPS™ (Governance Policy Suite) for comprehensive Information Governance. The adoption of both systems underscores the firm's commitment to modernizing its operations, increasing efficiency and reducing risk.



Shook, Hardy & Bacon serves health, science and technology clients globally from its 12 offices throughout the United States and London. The Am Law 100 firm employs nearly 480 attorneys who have helped build the firm's reputation for excellence and trial strength in complex litigation. Shook is annually named "Product Liability Defense Firm of the Year" by Who's Who Legal and in addition, the firm serves clients in commercial litigation, intellectual property, environmental and toxic tort, as well as data security and regulatory counseling.

Shook sought to upgrade the firm's RM system from LegalKey to a modern platform that works with its document management system and addresses its IG needs. In FileTrail the firm found a holistic solution that not only integrates with NetDocuments but also incorporates its clients' outside counsel guidelines and automates the execution of all IG policies throughout both the RM and DM repositories to promote compliance.

"Shook, Hardy & Bacon is well regarded for its forward thinking and early adoption of innovative technology in its practices, making FileTrail's advanced RM tools and integrations with the firm's NetDocuments and other systems a natural fit," says FileTrail CEO Darrell Mervau. "In addition to FileTrail's experience, reputation and technology partnerships, the firm also expressed confidence in our IG tools and future road map for law firm IG."

FileTrail offers several features to simplify the switch from legacy products to its premier, modern RM system. In January, the company introduced FileTrail GPS™, a new platform designed to help law firms improve their client retention by providing a comprehensive information governance solution that manages outside counsel guidelines along with firm policies. FileTrail GPS revolutionizes how law firms implement IG policies and meet their OCGs by managing retention policies across all repositories within firm ecosystems and automating their review cycles to achieve auditable, defensible disposition.

About FileTrail

Since 2000, FileTrail has been developing, implementing and supporting enterprise-class information management solutions. Deployed all over the world, the company offers a highly configurable suite of records management and governance tools to help organizations manage the complete information life cycle. FileTrail is the number one cloud-based records management system for law firms, but also offers an on-premises solution. FileTrail incorporates APIs to work with the leading document management systems and the Intapp suite of products. For more information about FileTrail's records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for FileTrail

651-552-7753

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com