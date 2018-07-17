Kratos Receives $8.5 Million in Microwave Electronic Product Orders in Support of C5 Programs

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Microwave Electronics Division (KMED) has recently received approximately $8.5 million in microwave electronic orders in support of certain Command, Control, Communication, Computing and Combat (C5) System programs. KMED is an industry leader in microwave electronic components and subsystems which support multiple C5, ballistic missile defense, electronic warfare, radar and other platforms, programs and systems for national security related and other customers. Work under these recent contract awards will be performed at secure Kratos manufacturing facilities. Due to competitive, customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these contract awards.

Yonah Adelman, President of KMED, said, "Our entire organization is focused on the rapid and innovative development and fielding of leading technology microwave electronics and related products and solutions in support of our customers' mission critical system requirements."

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems. For more information go to www.kratosdefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

