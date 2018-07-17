Reaping the benefits of biodiversity: the latest Top Stories installment on CNHIndustrial.com

A thousand native seedlings planted in Curitiba, Brazil, bee monitoring in Brescia, Italy, cutting-edge, wildlife trail cameras installed in Racine, U.S.A. and a "green wall" built by local school children in Bourbon-Lancy, France. What do all of these projects have in common? They are all part of CNH Industrial's commitment to promote biodiversity and sustainable development in and around its production sites worldwide. Find out more in the latest installment on CNHIndustrial.com's Top Stories: cnhindustrial.com/biodiversity

London, July 17, 2018

In 2011, the United Nations launched its ambitious Decade on Biodiversity - since then it has been encouraging governments, businesses and individuals to embrace the plan and find ways to work in harmony with nature. To this end, CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has invested significant resources in working with the scientific and local communities to help monitor and protect the natural environment in areas surrounding its manufacturing sites.

We have carried out in-depth, multi-year studies of the ecosystems around our plants to assess the range of flora and fauna. The data generated allows us to determine how and if the diversity can be improved. A variety of other projects and initiatives involving employees and local communities are in full swing around the globe.

Read more about our ongoing commitment to enhancing biodiversity throughout our global production network at: cnhindustrial.com/biodiversity

