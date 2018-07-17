Freddie Mac Forgoes Issuing a Reference Notes Security on its July 17, 2018 Announcement Date

MCLEAN, Va., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it will forgo issuing a Reference Notes® security on its July 17, 2018 announcement date. The company's Reference Notes calendar designates dates that it may use to announce the issuance of Reference Notes securities.



This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 15, 2018; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2017, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K.

