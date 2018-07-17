KeyW Schedules Q2 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

HANOVER, Md., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2018 financial results in a press release before market open on August 1, 2018. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these results on the same day at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Management will review the company's second quarter financial results and hold a question-and-answer session.



Interested parties will be able to connect to our webcast via the Investor Relations page on our website, http://investors.keywcorp.com/, on August 1, 2018. We encourage people to register for an email reminder about the webcast on the Events and Presentations link, also found on the Investor Relations page of our website. Interested parties may also listen to the conference call by calling 1-877-451-6152. The International Dial-In access number will be 1-201-389-0879. The conference ID for the event is 13681375.

An archive of the webcast will be available on our website following the call. In addition, a podcast of our conference call will be available for download from our Investor Relations page of our website at approximately the same time as the webcast replay.

About KeyW

KeyW is a pure-play national security solutions provider for the Intelligence, Cyber and Counterterrorism Communities' toughest challenges. We support the collection, processing, analysis and dissemination of information across the full spectrum of their missions. We employ and challenge nearly 2,000 of the most talented professionals in the industry with solving such complex problems as preventing cyber threats, transforming data into intelligence and combating global terrorism. For more information, please visit www.KeyWCorp.com and follow KeyW on Twitter @KeyWCorp.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to: statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects; statements regarding our strategies, plans, and operations; and other statements containing the words "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "potential," "opportunities," and similar expressions. Our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, dated and filed March 15, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as required under the Securities Act of 1934, and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. KeyW is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Mark Zindler

703-880-9379

investors@keywcorp.com