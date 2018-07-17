Advantech to Exhibit End-To-End Solutions for Retailers at RetailNOW 2018

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantech—a leading global manufacturer of embedded, automated and ruggedized computing products, services and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at RetailNOW 2018 August 5-8 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee (Booth #419). Showcasing its end-to-end solutions, Advantech will unveil its customizable handheld tablets, digital signage and self-service touchscreen kiosks that are bringing retail partners up to speed with modern-day consumer expectations.



"Advantech is proud to exhibit at a show where leaders, innovators and channel players come together to develop relationships necessary for successful business within the retail technology industry," says Edward Roberto, retail sales manager at Advantech. "In addition to developing the most advanced, reliable, long-lasting and high-quality hardware and innovation for hospitality, restaurant, retail, grocery, financial services and beyond, Advantech enhances consumer engagement with solutions that offer rich, interactive experiences and on-demand information while providing partners with the technology they need to capture in-store customer data that translates analytics into revenue."



Exhibiting for the first time at RetailNOW 2018, Advantech will unveil its latest technologies that promise more security, versatility, longevity and reliability. Waterproof and shatterproof, with add-ons and peripherals such as bar code scanners, each product in the Advantech lineup is designed to help its retail partners drive profitability and deliver a more engaging and seamless end-user experience.

Cast your vote for Advantech in the RSPA Vendor Awards of Excellence in the Hardware Manufacturer category here.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing over 1,000 trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 35 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions—driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT—while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.