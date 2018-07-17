Druva Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Key Appointments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Druva, Inc., the leader in cloud data protection and management, today announced two senior leadership appointments to continue to capitalize on the data management as a service market opportunity:



As CRO, Thorsten Freitag is responsible for optimizing sales and driving revenue growth as Druva continues its global expansion.



As a marketing veteran, Sherry Lowe will oversee global marketing strategy and broaden Druva's awareness worldwide. She will report directly to Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO of Druva.





Thorsten Freitag as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Sherry Lowe as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Freitag is a seasoned sales executive with more than two decades of sales, management and finance experience. As CRO, Freitag will have direct worldwide responsibility for revenue generating and customer-facing Druva teams. He will align company-wide departments to optimize sales and drive revenue growth as Druva continues its global expansion.

Lowe is a veteran marketing executive with experience across cloud and platform technology providers, including most recently Splunk. As CMO, she will oversee global marketing strategy and broaden Druva's awareness worldwide. Freitag and Lowe report directly to Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva.

"Naming Thorsten as our Chief Revenue Officer is testament to Druva's focus on operational priorities, accelerating international growth and company momentum," said Jaspreet Singh, Druva founder and CEO. "More organizations around the globe are seeking a trusted solution for cloud data protection and management. We are excited to welcome an executive with global experience who will guide Druva through significant product and customer growth, and work across departments to optimize sales. Thorsten is a perfect fit for Druva's culture and his leadership style and personality will bring out the best in our employees."

Before joining Druva, Freitag founded and served as CEO at Valesco Ventures, where he established international sales subsidiaries, accelerated topline growth and improved profitability for some of the most innovative technology companies in the IT infrastructure and security space. Prior to Valesco Ventures, he was Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at Infoblox. During Freitag's tenure, the Infoblox market share grew to more than 50 percent, with all competitors holding less than one-third of the market share.

Previously in his career, Freitag served as Senior Vice President EMEA at F5 Networks in Munich, Germany. He has also led global sales and operations teams at Cisco, serving as Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Executive Vice President of Korea and Sales Manager for Germany. He has a B.S. degree in Management Information Systems from AKAD Hochschule Lahr.

Singh added, "We're also thrilled to be adding Sherry to our team as our Chief Marketing Officer. As a Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) provider for cloud data management, our goal is to build a global brand as we help enterprises to meet the challenges of storing more data in increasingly complex cloud environments. With Sherry, we found a strong, proven leader to extend our brand in line with Druva's growth trajectory."

Lowe brings 20 years of marketing leadership and enterprise software experience to Druva. Most recently, she was the Vice President of Worldwide Corporate Marketing and Communications at Splunk. She brings extensive marketing, branding, public relations, and demand generation experience to Druva, and will play a critical role in the company's continued growth. While at Splunk, Lowe built a corporate marketing team of more than 50 employees and drove strategy across public relations, content marketing, demand generation, customer marketing, brand, website and global events. She was a pivotal member of the Splunk IPO team, one of the largest tech IPOs of 2012, leading its corporate marketing and communications teams during the transition to a public company.

Prior to Splunk, Lowe served as Vice President of Marketing at MarkLogic, where she led all inbound and outbound marketing programs. She also had held various marketing positions at Actian (formerly Ingres), Savvion (acquired by Progress Software) and Business Objects (acquired by SAP). Prior to becoming a Silicon Valley marketing executive, Lowe was an award-winning journalist at several television stations. She has degrees from Arizona State University and Indiana State University.

The leadership team expansion comes on the heels of a major Druva Cloud Platform update, in which the company extended its data protection and governance capabilities to SaaS, PaaS and IaaS deployments to better address the complex data management needs of enterprises.

