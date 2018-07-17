TopBuild to Release Second Quarter 2018 Results Tuesday, August 7

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), the leading purchaser, installer and distributor of insulation products to the United States construction industry, will release its second quarter 2018 results prior to 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that same day to review its financial results.



About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is the leading purchaser, installer and distributor of insulation products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has over 215 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.



