Dr. Gerald Z. Yin Joins PDF Solutions Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. ("PDF Solutions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDFS), the leading provider of process-design integration technologies to enhance integrated circuit (IC) manufacturability, today announced that Dr. Gerald (Zhiyao) Yin joined the Company's Board of Directors effective at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders on May 29, 2018. Dr. Yin was immediately appointed as a member of the Audit and Corporate Governance, the Compensation, and the Nominating Committees of the Board.



"Dr. Yin's more than 34 years of product development, executive management experience, and board service in the semiconductor industry enable him to provide valuable strategic advice to the Company," said Joe Bronson, member of PDF Solutions' Board.

"I look forward to collaborating with the other members of the Board and management of PDF Solutions to make strategic decisions that will reinvigorate the Company's growth," said Dr. Yin about joining the Board. "It is an important time to help shape the strategic and business choices of the Company as the Chinese semiconductor industry takes shape."

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dr. Yin to our Board," said Dr. John Kibarian, President and CEO of PDF Solutions. He continued, "Dr. Yin has been serving on our China Board since 2016 and has greatly contributed to the growth we have achieved in China. I look forward to even bigger impact Dr. Yin will bring to PDF at a global scale."

Dr. Yin is currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. (AMEC). He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of PDF Solutions Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Company Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PDF Solutions, Inc. Prior to founding AMEC, from 1991 to 2004, Dr. Yin held a variety of executive positions at Applied Materials, including corporate vice president and general manager of Etch Product business group and chief technology officer of Applied Materials Asia. From 1986 to 1991, he led the Etch technology development and introduction initiatives for several key products at Lam Research. Before that, he served in central technology development at Intel Corporation from 1984 to 1986.

Dr. Yin received his B.S. in chemical physics from the University of Science and Technology, China. He pursued graduate studies at Beijing University, Department of Chemistry, and received a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Yin also served as a research group leader at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, where he received two national science team awards. He holds 86 U.S. patents and more than 200 foreign patents.

