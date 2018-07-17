Resverlogix Announces Upcoming Presentations at Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Asia and Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

CALGARY, Alberta, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today that it has been awarded two presentations at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Asia conference in Shanghai, China. Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, Founding Director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Brain Health Center at Las Vegas, will present an oral communication titled, "Cognitive Evaluation of Treatment Effects of the Bromodomain and Extra-terminal Inhibitor Apabetalone; Design and Baseline Data of the Cognition Substudy of the BETonMACE Phase 3 Cardiovascular Trial" which will highlight the design and baseline characteristics of a prespecified substudy of cognition in elderly patients in the Company's ongoing phase 3 BETonMACE clinical trial. Cognition is being assessed using the Montreal Cognition Assessment (MoCA) in patients 70 years and older at baseline, one-year, two-year and at end of study. In addition, Dr. Cummings will present a poster titled, "Effect of the BET Protein Inhibitor Apabetalone on Serum Markers of Potential Importance for Cognitive Decline in Cardiovascular Disease Patients," illustrating new data from the proteomic analysis from the Company's phase 2 ASSURE clinical trial. The poster will highlight data on proteins that are linked to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative disease and may contribute to neuroplasticity, blood-brain barrier integrity and mitochondrial function. The Company will also highlight the design of the cognition substudy in BETonMACE at a poster presentation at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Chicago, USA.



"Apabetalone and select BET inhibition is a novel approach to neurodegenerative disease treatment that appears to regulate important proteins that are known to contribute to the pathogenesis of vascular cognitive impairment, dementia and Alzheimer's disease," stated Dr. Cummings. "The potential of BET inhibition in several important biological areas of neurodegenerative risk such as the regulation of neuroinflammation, complement, vascular calcification, mitochondrial function and blood brain barrier integrity has recently been explored. The BETonMACE cognition substudy will provide insight into this novel approach to reducing neurovascular risk and evaluate its potential for the treatment of vascular cognitive impairment," Dr. Cummings added.

The Company's vascular cognitive impairment and dementia program is evaluating apabetalone's potential effect in elderly high-risk cardiovascular disease ("CVD") and diabetes patients with vascular cognitive impairment and potential amyloid burden. The Company's objective is to address the huge unmet medical need in this patient group.

Presentation Details

AAIC Poster Presentation

Title: Apabetalone (An Epigenetic BET-Inhibitor Small Molecule): A Substudy Evaluating Effects on Cognition in Diabetes Patients with Cardiovascular Disease

Date and Location: Monday, July 23, 2018; Chicago, USA

Time: 9:30AM CDT (Central Daylight Time)

CTAD-Asia Oral Communication

Title: Cognitive evaluation of treatment effects of the bromodomain and extra terminal domain inhibitor apabetalone: Design and baseline data of the cognition substudy of the BETonMACE Phase 3 cardiovascular trial

Date and Location: Saturday, September 1, 2018; Shanghai, China

Time: 11:15AM CST (China Standard Time)

CTAD-Asia Poster Presentation

Title: Effect of the BET Protein Inhibitor Apabetalone on Serum Markers of Potential Importance for Cognitive Decline in Cardiovascular Disease Patients

Date: Saturday, September 1, 2018; Shanghai, China

Time: 9:00AM CST (China Standard Time)

The presentation and posters will be available on the Company's website, on the Events/Webcasts page immediately after the scheduled presentation time.

CVD, Diabetes and Neurodegenerative Disease

Epidemiological and mechanistic evidence indicate a link between CVD, type II diabetes ("T2DM") and neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia and mild cognitive impairment. These diseases are most prevalent in aged individuals and share many of the same risk factors including, but not limited to, smoking, hypertension, altered glucose metabolism, obesity, genetic susceptibility, inflammation, and abnormal blood lipids. An association between the risk of dementia and mild cognitive impairment with a history of stroke, myocardial infarction, peripheral artery disease, and carotid plaques has been established. Mechanisms proposed for the association of T2DM and neurodegenerative disease include, brain vascular lesions, insulin resistance, advanced glycation end products, inflammation, oxidative stress, mitochondrial metabolism, and Tau signaling. The prevalence of CVD, T2DM and dementia are dramatically rising due to dietary changes, sedentary lifestyles, and an aging population, necessitating the need for new pharmacological interventions and therapies to address these growing epidemics.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile. Apabetalone is currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial, BETonMACE, in high-risk CVD patients with type 2 DM and low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL). In BETonMACE, approximately 11% of the participants have chronic kidney disease and approximately 18% of the participants are 70 years of age or older and will contribute to the cognition substudy.

