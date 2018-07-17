BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on July 25, 2018

MALVERN, Pa., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will release its second quarter 2018 earnings on Wednesday, July 25 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.



The BioTelemetry quarterly conference call will be held at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The broadcast will be available through the investor information section of the BioTelemetry website www.gobio.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archive will be available on our website for two weeks.

