Gopher and Partners Seek to Further Protect its Guardian Patch Intellectual Property in the United States and Europe

SAN DIEGO, CA,, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH ) ("Gopher"), a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is proud to announced that together with its partners has taken actions domestically and internationally to protect its Guardian Patch system and filed a continuation application with the USPTO. In addition, Gopher filed with the European Patent Office in order to protect its Guardian Patch intellectual property for this market segment.

As a reminder, the patent was issued July 10, 2018 as U.S. Patent No. 10,021,522. As previously disclosed, on July 6, 2018, Dr. Rittman filed a continuation application in the USPTO to preserve the right to pursue different/broader claims later based on further developments to the invention and potential infringers.

The Guardian Patch is a communications device that is self-adhesive and can be affixed to any object in order to track it anywhere on Earth. When fully developed, Gopher intends that the Guardian Patch will be able to track an object's movements, in real time, at any location in the world, indoors, outdoors and underground. The system will be able to establish a location completely passively using its own radio technology. The Guardian patch enables a whole new range of "real-life location analytics". It could track exactly how many miles your object moved, cities/towns visited, velocity of travel, how long the object was at a specific location, altitude and temperature as well as the object's current movement in real time. The system includes its own power source that is expected to last one year.

"The Guardian Patch system is one of our major breakthroughs and we are working to protect it, worldwide. Currently, to the best of our knowledge, there is no similar system in the world and we intend to expand it for many applications. We already implemented few segments of the Patch technology within our first product that now is in manufacturing, The Guardian ORB Pet Tracker. In the future, we intend to target military/security and other applications for our Guardian Patch system since it enables the ultimate tracking, worldwide, with or without GPS services," stated Dr. Rittman, the Company's CTO and inventor of the technology.

For a better comprehensive understanding, the Company recommends watching Dr. Rittman's discussion of its products: https://youtu.be/9ovYCMHmOi8

Gopher is concurrently deploying the technology into the Guardian Orb Product as a "proof" that the proprietary technology can be commercialized. Guardian Orb generated pre-sales more than $63,000 within two months - https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/guardian-orb-the-most-advanced-pet-tracker-pets#/ . Gopher intends to launch the Patch after enhancing the Patch with lessons learned from deploying the Guardian Orb.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) ("Gopher") ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit - http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: http://www.guardianpatch.com/ .

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name - the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

GOPH disclosure: More info: SEC link /technology abstract :

