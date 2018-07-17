Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2018

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.



Hamilton Lane will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 7 to discuss the results for the quarter. For access to the live event and slide presentation via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane's Investor Relations website by clicking here prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the conference call, investors within the United States may also dial (866) 393-4306 and international callers may dial (734) 385-2616. The conference ID is 4378298.

It is suggested that you sign in to the webcast and/or conference call by 10:45 a.m. ET on August 7 to register your attendance.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Hamilton Lane Investor Relations website.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 26 years, the firm currently employs approximately 340 professionals operating in offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. With approximately $451 billion in total assets under management and supervision as of March 31, 2018, Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Investor Contact

Demetrius Sidberry

dsidberry@hamiltonlane.com

+1 610 617 6768

Media Contact

Kate McGann

kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com

+1 610 617 5841