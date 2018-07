Atomera to Announce and Host Second Quarter 2018 Business Update & Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, August 8, 2018

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to present its second quarter 2018 business update and financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 at 2:00 pm Pacific time.



The call can be accessed in the following ways:

(844) 263-8318 from within the United States

+1 (213) 358-0960 internationally

via webcast from the company's web site at www.atomera.com in the investor relations section

replay available for 7 days (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 passcode 3855109

