The Best Prime Day Bose & Sonos Deals (2018): Top Headphones & Speaker Deals for 2018 Compared by Tim Marr

DENVER, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon Prime Day headphone deals are here and the deals experts at Tim Marr have rounded up the best deals from Bose, Beats, Sonos, Sennheiser & Sony.



Best Headphone Deals:

Check the entire range of Bose, Beats, Sony, Audio-Technica & Sennheiser Headphones on sale at Amazon

Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals:

Check out the full range of Bluetooth speakers, smart home speakers & home theater systems on sale at Amazon right now

Check out the full range of Prime Day audio deals on Amazon for more live deals.

Check out the Amazon Prime Day page for the latest deals as many new products are going on sale every hour. For shoppers in the UK click here for the Amazon.co.uk sale.

What are Prime Day deals? Amazon's Prime Day Lightning Deals are limited-time, limited-stock offers that are exclusively available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Start your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to unlock all the exclusive Prime Day deals.

With Amazon Prime, members receive free two hour delivery on eligible items and enjoy access to thousands of popular TV shows, movies and music through Prime Video and Prime Music. The free Prime trial can be cancelled at any time in the first 30 days with no fees or charges.

Deal analysts at Tim Marr help shoppers find discounts on a host of products for Prime Day. This year's Prime Day sale looks set to break online spending records for Amazon. Growing at an impressive rate of 60% year-on-year, Prime Day sales in 2017 overtook Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2016 as the biggest online shopping event for the e-commerce retailer.

Find a live updating list of the best Headphones Prime Day deals on the Tim Marr website.

In April of this year Amazon Prime membership eclipsed 100 million subscribers. The impressive growth in Prime membership has been helped in no small part by Prime Day, which often leads to a spike in new member sign-ups. Alongside impressive discounts on Amazon's own range of smart home technology and tablets, Prime Day offers up exclusive Lightning deals on bestselling electronics, gaming gear, home and kitchen and baby products. The Amazon Echo Dot, an Alexa-enabled and Amazon-powered smart home device, was the best-selling product on Prime Day in 2017.

When is Prime Day this year? Amazon typically schedules Prime Day for mid July and this year the deals begin at midday PDT (3pm EDT) on Monday, July 16. The Prime Day sale lasts for 36 hours this year with deals coming to an end at midnight on Tuesday.

Browse the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page. Stay up to date with the latest Prime Day 2018 audio deals on the Tim Marr website.

About Tim Marr: Tim Marr and his team of deal experts share information about the best value deals available to shoppers throughout the year. Prime Day deals are time-limited and deals linked to in this article may have ended. Tim Marr participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com, Amazon.co.uk and other websites.

Media Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)