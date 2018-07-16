Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: GLF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:GLF) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed transaction with Tidewater Inc.



Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 16, 2018 and valued at approximately $340 million, Gulfmark stockholders will receive 1.1 shares of Tidewater Inc. for their Gulfmark common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Gulfmark's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Tidewater.

If you own Gulfmark shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of GulfMark Offshore, Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/gulfmark. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

