Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) plans to release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Monday, August 6, 2018, after the market closes.



Scott Hall, president and chief executive officer of Mueller Water Products, and other members of the Company's leadership team will discuss the financial results during a conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on Mueller Water Products' website, www.muellerwaterproducts.com, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

