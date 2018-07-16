Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (EDGE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE).



On April 23, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company's lead product candidate EG-1962 would likely fail a futility analysis in connection with the NEWTON 2 study; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Edge's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 28, 2018, Edge Therapeutics disclosed, "that a pre-specified interim analysis on data from the Day 90 visit of the first 210 subjects randomized and treated in the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study of EG-1962 demonstrated a low probability of achieving a statistically-significant difference compared to the standard of care in the study's primary endpoint, if the study is fully enrolled." As a result, the Data Monitoring Committee "recommended that the study be stopped based on its conclusion that the study has a low probability of meeting its primary endpoint."

Following this news, shares of Edge Therapeutics fell $14.28 per share, or almost 92%, to close at $1.31 per share on March 28, 2018.

Bragar Eagel & Squire's investigation focuses on whether Edge Therapeutics' officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Edge Therapeutics' shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

