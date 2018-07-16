Amazon Echo Dot, Show, Spot & Plus Prime Day Deals (2018): Amazon's Best Prime Day Echo Alexa Device Deals Rated by Fast Comparison

MIAMI, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Day Amazon Echo (the Alexa enabled smart home devices) deals are here and the online sales experts at Fast Comparison have been scanning Amazon to find the best Amazon Echo Dot, Show, Spot & Plus deals for Prime Day 2018.



Best Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals:

Check out the full range of Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Spot & Echo Plus deals on Amazon

Many Prime Day deals are time-limited and stock restricted. Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals. For UK visitors click here for the Amazon.co.uk sale.

What are the best Prime Day deals this year? Many of the best Prime Day deals in 2018 are reserved for members of Amazon Prime.

Start your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial membership now and shop the entire Prime Day sale.

Prime membership perks include free same-day delivery on eligible products, exclusive shopping deals and a vast library of movies, TV shows and music for streaming across multiple devices. Not sure if you want to commit to Prime membership? As long as you cancel your membership within the 30 day trial period you will not be charged for a Prime subscription.

Analysts at Fast Comparison monitor deals from Amazon in order to identify the best savings for shoppers on Prime Day. Prime Day is an annual mid-summer sales event in which Amazon rolls out thousands of exclusive deals. Prime Day 2017 grew 60% worldwide, making it a bigger event than both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2016 for the online retailer.

Click here to check out the full list of Amazon Echo Dot, Show, Spot & Plus Prime Day deals on the Fast Comparison website.

Last year saw countless online shoppers sign up for Prime membership to take advantage of the Prime Day sale, helping to increase the Prime membership base to over 100 million as of April 2018. Alongside impressive discounts on Amazon's own range of smart home technology and tablets, Prime Day offers up exclusive Lightning deals on bestselling electronics, gaming gear, home and kitchen and baby products. One of the most popular Prime Day deals last year was a 50% discount on 23andme DNA testing kits. These popular kits provide a detailed report on your ancestry and genetic background.

When does the Prime Day sale begin? Amazon is kicking off Prime Day 2018 at noon PT (3pm ET) on Monday, July 16. This year's sale is Amazon's longest ever Prime Day, finishing at midnight on Tuesday - a staggering 36 hours of online sales.

Browse the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page. Follow the team at Fast Comparison as they continue to post the best Amazon Echo Dot, Show, Spot & Plus Prime Day deals of 2018 on their website.

About Fast Comparison: Fast Comparison are a team of online shopping analysts who compare the top discounts during the biggest online sales events. Fast Comparison participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com, Amazon.co.uk and other websites. Note that Prime Day deals are time-limited and deals provided in this article may no longer be active.

Media Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)