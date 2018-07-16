Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of AV Homes, Pinnacle Foods, and Convergys on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of AV Homes, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., and Convergys Corporation. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVHI)

Buyer: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 8, 2018 and valued at approximately $490 million, AVHI stockholders will have the option to receive (i) $21.50 per share for their AVHI common stock; (ii) 0.9793 shares of Taylor Morrison Class A common stock; or (iii) a combination of $12.64 in cash and 0.4034 shares of Taylor Morrison Class A common stock. Our investigation concerns whether AVHI's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive merger agreement with Taylor Morrison Home.

To learn more about the AV Homes investigation go to: http://www.bespc.com/AVHI / .

Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF)

Buyer: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 27, 2018 and valued at approximately $10.9 billion, Pinnacle Foods stockholders will receive $43.11 and 0.6494 shares of Conagra common stock for each Pinnacle Foods common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Pinnacle Foods' board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive merger agreement with Conagra.

To learn more about the Pinnacle Foods investigation go to: https://bespc.com/pinnaclefoods/ .

Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG)

Buyer: SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 29, 2018 and valued at approximately $2.4 billion, Convergys stockholders will receive $26.50 per share for each Convergys common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Convergys' board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive merger agreement with SYNNEX.

To learn more about the Convergys investigation go to: https://bespc.com/convergys/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

