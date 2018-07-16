Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Web.com, Education Realty, and Xerium on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Web.com, Education Realty Trust, and Xerium Technologies. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEB)

Buyer: Siris Capital Group LLC (Siris)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 21, 2018 and valued at approximately $2 billion, Web.com stockholders will receive $25.00 per share for each Web.com common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Web.com's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Siris.

To learn more about the Web.com investigation go to: http://bespc.com/web / .

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Buyer: Greystar Student Housing Growth and Income Fund, LP (GEdR)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 25, 2018 and valued at approximately $4.6 billion, Education Realty stockholders will receive $41.50 per share for each Education Realty common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Education Realty's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with GEdR.

To learn more about the Education Realty investigation go to: https://bespc.com/educationrealty/ .

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM)

Buyer: Andritz AG (ANDR.VI)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 26, 2018 and valued at $833 million, Xerium Technologies stockholders will receive $13.50 per share for each Xerium Technologies common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Xerium's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Andritz.

To learn more about the Xerium investigation go to: https://bespc.com/xerium / .

