Syncora Announces Closing of Sale of American Roads LLC

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncora Holdings Ltd. ("Syncora" or the "Company") today announced that Pike Pointe Holdings, LLC ("Pike Pointe"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Syncora Guarantee Inc. ("SGI"), a wholly owned, New York financial guarantee insurance subsidiary of the Company, closed the sale of American Roads LLC ("American Roads"), its subsidiary that owns and operates toll road facilities, to American Roads AcquireCo LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of DIF Infrastructure V.



"We are very pleased to close this transaction which continues our successful strategy of monetizing non-core assets as part of our efforts to return value to our stakeholders," commented Frederick B. Hnat, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Syncora.

About Syncora Holdings Ltd.

Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SYCRF) is a Bermuda-domiciled holding company. Syncora Guarantee Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Syncora Holdings Ltd. For additional information, please visit www.syncora.com.

