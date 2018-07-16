CORRECTION: GSRX Industries Inc. to Host Live Investor Webinar on July 18 at 4:05 PM EDT

DORADO, Puerto Rico, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB:GSRX) ("GSRX" or the "Company") announced today that it will host a live investor webinar on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 4:05 p.m. ET.



During the webinar, Les Ball, CEO of GSRX will deliver an exclusive corporate presentation and provide highlights regarding the Company's recent achievements and plans moving forward. Immediately following the presentation, Mr. Ball will participate in a live question and answer session with participating investors.

To participate in the webinar and Q&A session, visit:

https://www.redchip.com/events/28/green-spirit-industries-webinar

GSRX recently announced financial results for second quarter 2018, which cited record revenue for the Company (GSRX Second Quarter Financial Results).

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB:GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. To date, GSRX has acquired and operates four cannabis dispensaries in California and Puerto Rico, and has acquired four additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are under construction with expected openings later this year. The Company expanded its California operations into the cultivation, extraction/processing and cannabinoid manufacturing businesses during the first quarter of 2018 through joint ventures in which it holds majority stakes: (i) Sunset Connect Oakland, LLC, a cannabis cultivation company which occupies 25,000 feet of indoor growing space in Oakland, CA; and (ii) Green Spirit Essentials, LLC and Spirulinex, LLC, extraction and manufacturing companies in San Francisco that have developed a broad slate of cannabinoid ingestibles. Green Spirit Essentials and Spirulinex have robust patent portfolios, and continue to aggressively pursue protection for their innovations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact:

Paul Gendreau

PGPR

paul@pgprmedia.com

678-807-7945