Israels & Neuman, PLC files FINRA Arbitration Claim Against H. Beck, Inc. and Travis Hudak

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israels & Neuman, PLC announces that it has filed a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration claim against H. Beck, Inc. and Travis Hudak on behalf of an elderly investor. The claim was filed in Salt Lake City, Utah.



The claim alleges that the investor was serviced by one of H. Beck's former registered representatives, Travis Hudak. Hudak is alleged to have recommended that the client exchange two existing variable annuities and for different variable annuities. The claim alleges that these exchanges caused the investor to incur over $47,000 in surrender charges. The claim alleges that the recommendation for these exchanges was unsuitable and caused financial harm to the elderly investor.

Israels & Neuman, PLC is a securities arbitration and investment fraud law firm with offices in Denver, Colorado and Seattle, Washington and has litigated and arbitrated numerous cases throughout the country. Its attorneys have recovered millions of dollars for investors due to the actions or inactions of their advisor or brokerage firm. All of the firm's arbitration cases are taken on a contingent fee basis, meaning the client does not pay unless money is recovered.

