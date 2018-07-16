MERGER ALERT – MITL, QCP, XRM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL)

Merger Announcement: April 24, 2018

Transaction Details: Mitel Networks will be purchased by a group of investors led by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. for $11.15 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlk.com/mna/mitel-networks-corporation.

Quality Care Properties, Inc. (NYSE:QCP)

Merger Announcement: April 25, 2018

Transaction Details: Quality Care will be purchased by affiliates of Welltower, Inc. (NYSE:WELL) for $20.75 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlk.com/mna/quality-care-properties-inc.

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM)

Merger Announcement: June 25, 2018

Transaction Details: Xerium Technologies will be purchased by Andritz AG for $13.50 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlk.com/mna/xerium-technologies-inc-xrm-information-request-form.

