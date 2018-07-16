New Publisher, Critical Entertainment LLC, Launches, Debuting Original Comic Book Series and Graphic Novel at San Diego Comic-Con

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of its publishing debut at San Diego Comic-Con, authors and publishers Christopher Reda and Mason Mendoza today announced the launch of Critical Entertainment LLC, a Los Angeles-based publishing company specializing in comic books and graphic novels.

Critical Entertainment LLC makes its publishing debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 with three original comic book series, a graphic novel, and a comic book short.



Zombie Zero is an original comic book series by Critical Entertainment and part of its publishing debut at San Diego Comic Con 2018.





With a goal to create content that compels the audience to read with purpose and thought, Critical Entertainment will present three original comic book series, a graphic novel, and a comic book short at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con, taking place July 19-22, at Small Press booth #M-11.

The three original comic book series that will be on display and available for purchase at SDCC include:

Zombie Zero, a black-and-white series about Alexander Livingston, the last "surviving" zombie. Alexander enters into a post-apocalyptic California and follows his quest to reclaim a past that died before him.

Planetary Expansion is a full-color ensemble series about the starship Aegis and its 1,000 passengers. The book follows the crew's quest to an inhabitable planet and reconciles their human nature with the unknown.

The First Americans is a full-color series about a Paleo-Indian and his wolf crossing the Bering Strait in pursuit of a mammoth herd. The hunter's instincts are put to the test as he and his tribe fight to survive.

In addition to the comic book series, Critical Entertainment presents Space Dragon, a full-color graphic novel about a gigantic space-creature who jumps from planet to planet, absorbing oceans, in order to quench his thirst. This abstract piece explores isolation, pushing through the unknown, and reconciling one's past.

The last in Critical Entertainment's line-up, The Cowboy with Many Hats, is a full-color Western short about a Sheriff who is framed for murder, and must learn that all things pass in order to reclaim hope for his future.

Previews and full versions of the comics can be found at www.criticalentertainmentla.com in digital and print.

Reda and Mendoza founded Critical Entertainment LLC after six years of writing collaboration that led the duo to showcase their works at some of the leading Comic Conventions, including Anaheim's WonderCon, Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comikaze, and Long Beach Comic Con. Critical Entertainment has several additional projects in the works that will debut at the end of 2018.

