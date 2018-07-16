Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces July 2018 Distribution

TORONTO, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (the "REIT") (TSX:AP) announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.13 per unit for the month of July 2018, representing $1.56 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on August 15, 2018, to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2018.



Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

