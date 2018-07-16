RESTORATION ROBOTICS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit and Important Deadline

RADNOR, Pa., July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) ("Restoration Robotics" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock on or after October 12, 2017.



IMPORTANT DEADLINE ALERT: Investors who purchased Restoration Robotics' common stock on or after October 12, 2017 may, no later than August 21, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class. Restoration Robotics' investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740 and/or submit their information online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/restoration-robotics-inc/.

On or about October 12, 2017, Restoration Robotics commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock, selling over 3.75 million shares of stock to investors at $7.00 per share.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that the Company negligently issued untrue statements of material facts to investors in connection with its IPO, including statements concerning certain product applications, and important information about the Company's salesforce. On the day the shareholder complaint was filed, shares of the Company's common stock closed at less than $3.50 per share – a cumulative decline in value of over 50% from the time of the IPO.

Investors who purchased Restoration Robotics' common stock on or after October 12, 2017 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC and/or submit their information online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/restoration-robotics-inc/. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

info@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com