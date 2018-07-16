CLASS ACTION DEADLINE MONDAY for PRTA and FLR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Class Period: October 15, 2015 – April 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2018

According to the complaint, Prothena allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: relevant trial data showed that Prothena's antibody NEOD001, designed to treat amyloid light chain amyloidosis ("AL amyloidosis"), was not an effective treatment; the Company made misleading comparisons of NEOD001's "best response" rates against certain prior studies; and the Company touted Prothena's ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 as providing a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of NEOD001, even though the full Phase 1/2 study data demonstrated that NEOD001 was not an effective treatment.

To learn more about the Prothena class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/prothena-corporation?wire=3.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Class Period: August 14, 2013 - May 3, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period Fluor made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

To learn more about the Fluor class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/fluor-class-action?wire=3.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

