Showbie Inc. Announces Acquisition of Socrative

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showbie, a classroom workflow app with millions of users around the globe, has acquired Socrative from MasteryConnect, a Salt Lake City, Utah-based education software company. Together, Showbie and Socrative create an amazing suite of assessment and feedback tools for educators, that deliver a wide range of solutions to common classroom activities.



While Showbie plans to seek opportunities to make the products work better together in the future, the brands will continue to operate as separate apps. Socrative shares Showbie's vision of a simple, user-friendly interface and passionate dedication to teachers, so joining forces was a natural fit.

"We are excited to integrate Socrative into the Showbie family and continue to innovate to deliver tools that will enhance the learning journey for educators around the world," said Colin Bramm, CEO and Cofounder of Showbie.

Founded in 2012, Showbie's mission is to build tools to help teachers and students everywhere be more productive and creative in the paperless classroom. As teachers are confronted with increasing demands on their time, and as technology becomes an important element in many classrooms, Showbie provides tools for fast, meaningful assignments and feedback. Teachers appreciate how Showbie's ease of use, and how it transforms their classrooms into engaging, collaborative, and organized learning environments. Showbie currently has over 3 million users in over 140 countries and is available in 14 languages. Showbie is regularly ranked as one of the top selling education apps for iPad.

Since 2010, Socrative has delivered formative assessment tools to teachers around the world. Socrative's mission has always been to connect teachers with students as learning happens, by providing fun and effective tools to gauge student understanding in real time. This enables teachers to modify their instruction to most effectively drive student learning. Currently 3.7 million educators around the world use Socrative.

For more information visit https://www.showbie.com/socrative/.

