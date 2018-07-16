C-Bond Systems to Conduct Live Demonstration in Broward County, FL of its C-Bond II Ballistic-Resistant Film System to Increase School and Facility Safety

C-Bond II protects more than 70 schools across the U.S. and other high security facilities against shooting threats



C-Bond II has been validated by leading third-party laboratory, HP White, to pass the National Institute of Justice level I, II and IIA ballistic standards

HOUSTON, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, currently trading as WestMountain Alternative Energy, Inc. (collectively, the "Company" or "C-Bond") (OTC:WETM), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens brittle materials, today announced it will conduct a live demonstration of its C-Bond II Ballistic-Resistant Film System at Gun World of South Florida in Deerfield Beach, FL on July 23, 2018. Attendance at the event is by invitation only.

C-Bond II is a Ballistic-Resistant Film System that increases the structural integrity of glass through nanotechnology. The C-Bond II Ballistic-Resistant Film System consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology, which increases glass strength and flexibility by chemically bonding to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface, and a private-label security film.

During the live demonstration, glass treated with the C-Bond II system will be shot at with both a handgun and an AR-15 rifle to show how the C-Bond II system prevents bullets from breaking through the treated glass.

C-Bond II is validated to provide NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and UL 752 ballistic-resistant protection by a third-party laboratory. It is installed at more than 70 schools across the U.S. and other high-security facilities.

"We are eager to show local schools, law enforcement personnel, legislators, and the media the strength of the C-Bond II system and how it can help protect individuals inside of schools and other buildings against shootings," stated Scott R. Silverman, the Company's Chairman and CEO. "While this is a sad reality that these tragic events continue to occur, we want people to be informed about the ways C-Bond can help protect them and secure their facilities."

C-Bond's glass strengthening technology is protected by 23 patents and patent pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the mechanical properties of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are randomly distributed naturally on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass composite structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

The C-Bond system has been installed at airports such as George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), fire and law enforcement facilities such as the Houston Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) administration building, corporate locations such as Halliburton and USAA, and numerous government facilities. C-Bond is also currently under evaluation by the Army Corps of Engineers for government use.

Demonstration attendees are expected to include local and state legislators, law enforcement officers, school personnel, media, and families of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy in Parkland, FL.

For more information about the live demonstration, which is by invitation only, please contact Allison Tomek at atomek@cbondsystems.com. RSVP required to attend.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, LLC ((currently trading as WestMountain Alternative Energy, OTC:WETM)), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is the ONLY patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com, on Facebook, or Twitter.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that C-Bond II system will be shot at with both a handgun and an AR-15 rifle; the likelihood that demonstration attendees are expected to include local and state legislators, law enforcement officers, school personnel, media, and families of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy in Parkland, FL; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond's ability to raise capital; the Company's ability to target the flat glass market; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including its Form 8-K filed on May 1, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.





Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com