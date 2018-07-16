Advanced Energy to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS), a global leader in innovative power and control technologies, will release its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Monday July 30, 2018. Management's quarterly conference call will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (855) 232-8958 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the meeting and an operator will connect you. International participants can dial (315) 625-6980. Participants should provide the operator with the Conference ID Number 4559567.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company's website at www.advanced-energy.com on the Investor Relations home page. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

A telephone replay will be available for 7 days following the live webcast. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter Conference ID Number 4559567.

