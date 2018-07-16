Former Senate President Joins Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (REFG) Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (REFG), a leader in technological solutions for the medical cannabis industry, announced today the company has added Mike Haridopolos, the former president of the Florida State Senate, to the company's advisory board. Haridopolos joins former Oregon State Sen. Bruce Starr, former U.S. vice presidential Libertarian candidate James Gray, former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson, and Curt Bramble, R-Provo, current president pro tem of the Utah State Senate.



"We are excited to add Mike to our team," said Jeremy Roberts, CEO of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions. "With his experience working on Florida's legislation, working to solve the prescription drug crisis and his experience in politics across the nation, he helps us expand our footprint and will help us achieve our corporate objectives."

Haridopolos is a former college professor at both Eastern Florida State and the University of Florida, where he taught political science and history. He has authored three books on politics and served both in Florida's House and Senate. From 2010-2012 he served as Senate president in Florida, working closely with Gov. Rick Scott.

"We are excited to have Mike join our advisory board," said Bramble, the advisory board's chair. "We believe in the company's strategic direction and the vision of its management."

"The company is honored to have someone with the experience, education and national respect of Mr. Haridopolos," concluded Jeremy Roberts.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions: Our mission is to provide end-to-end management, across multiple management systems, for medicinal marijuana operations. Many medicinal marijuana companies have experienced such rapid growth that they are finding it difficult to manage all aspects of their operation. In order to become a successful and compliant medicinal marijuana operation, effective management must depend on many different systems. REFG solves the fragmentation problem by identifying tools that are important to dispensaries and customizing those tools specifically to the industry. We strive to create awareness within the medicinal marijuana industry and to develop an environmentally friendly, economically sustainable business while increasing shareholder value. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.take.green

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of REFG to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Corporate Contact

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc.

Jeremy Roberts

702-706-7011

Jeremy@take.green

www.take.green

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com