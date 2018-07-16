Allied Universal Acquires U.S. Security Associates

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. and SANTA ANA, Calif. and ROSWELL, Ga. , July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire U.S. Security Associates (USSA) from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division (GSMBD), further building on its position as a leading player in the security services industry. This transaction includes the acquisition of Andrews International, the global arm of USSA.



Based in Roswell, Georgia, USSA has operations in the United States and internationally, with revenues in excess of $1.5 billion and more than 50,000 employees. This acquisition is expected to increase Allied Universal's national presence and customer service capabilities and will also enhance Allied Universal's presence in Canada, as well as expand its footprint to Central America and the United Kingdom. USSA also provides Allied Universal with a sizable consulting and investigative division and event staffing business, StaffPro. The combined organization will provide unparalleled and comprehensive security solutions to its customer base around the globe.

"I am excited to welcome the USSA team to the Allied Universal family," said Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Universal. "USSA has evolved into one of the leaders in the security industry over the years and provides a unique suite of security solutions to a wide array of clients across industry verticals. This transaction aligns with our long-term growth strategy of acquiring scalable businesses with significant potential when combined with the Allied Universal platform. I look forward to collaborating with the USSA team to maximize the value that together we will bring to our customers and in identifying new ideas in the security space," said Jones.

Richard Wyckoff, President and Chief Executive Officer of USSA, praised his team and embraces the partnership. "This merger with Allied Universal is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the men and women of USSA. We have focused on world-class customer service by providing innovative manpower and technological solutions to our clients. The industry has taken notice. I am very proud of what our team has accomplished and very excited that integrating our business with another industry leader will mean more growth opportunities and career advancement potential for our associates," said Wyckoff.

"This transaction further bolsters Allied Universal's position as a leading provider of security officer services. We have been proud to support the Allied Universal team as they have grown the business organically and through strategic and transformative acquisitions such as this one," said Chandler Joel Reedy, Managing Director of Warburg Pincus, a principal shareholder of Allied Universal. "We are excited to combine USSA with Allied Universal, which has a large and diverse portfolio of customers both in the U.S and internationally. Allied Universal will be exceptionally well positioned to continue to deliver unmatched service to its thousands of clients."

Wendel North America CEO David Darmon said, "As one of the two principal shareholders of Allied Universal, Wendel is supporting the company's continued growth as the industry continues to evolve. This is consistent with our original investment thesis and we think will further enhance the company's leadership position."

The transaction is expected to close by late third quarter of 2018, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Financial advisors to Allied Universal for the transaction included Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Moelis, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP provided legal counsel to Allied Universal. Financial advisors to U.S. Security Associates included Goldman Sachs and KeyBank. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP provided legal counsel to U.S. Security Associates. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company with over 160,000 employees, provides unparalleled security services and solutions. With headquarters in Santa Ana, Calif., and Conshohocken, Pa., Allied Universal combines people and technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business. An unrelenting focus on clients' success creates partnerships rooted in quality and value, and is supported by experience gained from being in business for over 60 years. Through our people and leading services, systems and solutions…Allied Universal is there for you. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

About U.S. Security Associates

U.S. Security Associates (USSA) is a full-service safety and security solutions provider. With over 160 locally-responsive offices, international locations and over 50,000 dedicated professionals, USSA offers a complete array of physical security, remote surveillance, and global consulting and investigations to ensure better outcomes for thousands of clients and a range of industries. For more information, please visit www.ussecurityassociates.com.

