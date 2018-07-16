ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 09-Jul-18 28,093 169.740241 4,768,512.59 10-Jul-18 28,000 170.293780 4,768,225.84 11-Jul-18 28,390 167.956451 4,768,283.64 12-Jul-18 28,345 168.223706 4,768,300.95 13-Jul-18 27,715 172.049578 4,768,354.05

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).