ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|09-Jul-18
|28,093
|169.740241
|4,768,512.59
|10-Jul-18
|28,000
|170.293780
|4,768,225.84
|11-Jul-18
|28,390
|167.956451
|4,768,283.64
|12-Jul-18
|28,345
|168.223706
|4,768,300.95
|13-Jul-18
|27,715
|172.049578
|4,768,354.05
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
