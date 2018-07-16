Market Overview

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Globe Newswire  
July 16, 2018 8:01am   Comments
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
09-Jul-18  28,093 169.740241  4,768,512.59
10-Jul-18  28,000 170.293780  4,768,225.84
11-Jul-18  28,390 167.956451  4,768,283.64
12-Jul-18  28,345 168.223706  4,768,300.95
13-Jul-18  27,715 172.049578  4,768,354.05

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

