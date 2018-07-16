Kiwa Bio-Tech Announces New Distribution Contract

ONTARIO, CA, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (OTCQB:KWBT) ("Kiwa Bio-Tech" or "the Company"), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that develops and manufactures microbial fertilizers for use in the multi-billion agricultural industry has signed a non-exclusive contract granting distribution rights to Hainan Yunong Eco-agricultural Science and Technology Co., Ltd ("Yunong").

The contract calls for the delivery of in excess of 7,000 tons of microbial fertilizer products. The types of the products included in the transaction include biological organic fertilizers, compound microbial fertilizers and Yimuling water-soluble fertilizers.

"Kiwa Bio-tech has established a long-term agreement with Yunong and has thereby achieved significant brand recognition and a positive reputation in Hainan Province due to the positive results of Kiwa Bio-Tech's products have produced in the region. The sales volume of Kiwa Bio-Tech products in Hainan Province continues to increase," stated Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp CEO, Ms. Yvonne Wang.

