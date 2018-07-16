Mark Sherwood Joins Nuance as Chief Information Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) today announced that it has appointed Mark Sherwood as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Mr. Sherwood, most recently Vice President of Information Technology at Symantec Corporation, brings nearly 30 years' experience in advancing cloud-based application and service strategies, enforcing a strong security posture, and developing robust hosted infrastructures for optimal efficiency, stability and customer service. Mr. Sherwood will be located in Nuance's Burlington, MA headquarters and report to Mark Benjamin, CEO.



Mr. Sherwood has held various positions of increasing responsibility within the IT industry, from senior engineer to the leader of large global teams. His technical expertise and deep understanding of business operations have made him an expert in leading organizations through complex technological transformations, leveraging IT as an enabler of business performance and better outcomes. As the leader of Nuance's global IT organizations and operations, Mr. Sherwood will oversee the company's infrastructure operations, core data services, business systems, SaaS delivery, and information security.

"We are excited to welcome Mark Sherwood to Nuance," said Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance. "He has a deep understanding of hosting operations and the technical intricacies involved in our complex deployments, which will be instrumental as we work to optimize our structure to increase efficiency, mitigate costs, and expand cloud and hosting options for our customers."

"Nuance has long been the market leader in natural language understanding and artificial intelligence technologies, and the company continues to push the limits of what its technology can achieve for its customers," said Mark Sherwood. "It's exciting to join the company at this pivotal time and I look forward to what the future holds."

Most recently, as vice president of IT at Symantec, Mr. Sherwood led an expansive, global team responsible for all back office, customer, and partner-facing applications, and directed integration strategies and analytics technologies for the company's on-premise and cloud-based offerings. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Cisco Systems where he oversaw global teams tasked with improving functionality and cost-efficiencies for the company's IT investments, maintaining a state-of-the-art security posture, developing roadmaps for customer outcomes, and overseeing on-premise and cloud-based integrated collaboration and messaging systems. Mr. Sherwood earned an MBA from the California State Polytechnic Institute-Pomona and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Irvine.

