Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Adding Franchise Partners and Releasing New Areas for Development

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, today announced that it is adding 30 new franchise partners to its current group of 55 multi-unit franchise developers. The fast-casual pizza chain, known for its chef-driven recipes and hip, modern restaurants, also announced the appointment of Carrie Sams as vice president of franchise development. The company, with its nationwide footprint established and 300th restaurant opening soon, is expanding its team and accelerating its growth rate.



Carrie Sams, vice president of franchise development





Ms. Sams joins Blaze Pizza from Jamba Juice where she most recently served as senior director of franchise development for the past 10 years. Ms. Sams experience spans both domestic and international franchise development, along with significant experience in developing non-traditional channels.

Both announcements coincide with the release of 45 target areas around the country that are each capable of holding three to 10 Blaze Pizza restaurants. In her new role, Ms. Sams will be focused on recruiting the 30 new franchise partners and activating development in the 45 new areas.

"Now that our current franchise partners are established, we're excited to add the next wave of new franchisees to our family," said Carolyne Canady, chief development officer and president of Blaze Pizza's international division. "We've just opened up a hand full of territories and we invite experienced multi-unit operators who are looking to partner with an amazing, fast-growing restaurant brand to get in touch with us."

Beginning in September, Blaze Pizza will be hosting market level meetings around the country to help franchise candidates get familiar with the opportunity at Blaze Pizza. The meetings will be held in Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Cleveland, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Baltimore, Philadelphia and northern Virginia. Interested operators can get more information by contacting Ms. Sams at carrie.sams@blazepizza.com or Ms. Canady at carolyne@blazepizza.com.

Domestically, Blaze Pizza currently has restaurants open in 40 U.S. states. Additionally, the company has seven locations in Canada, and plans to add 11 new sites in 2018, including 3 new locations in Vancouver. This year, Blaze has seen record sales in its first Middle East locations in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia through a partnership with M.H. Alshaya Co.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint", serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. With fans lining up each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house made lemonades and s'more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, "clean" ingredients – all for about $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Recently named the #1 "Brand of the Year" in the Fast Casual Top 100, Blaze Pizza has built momentum and developed a cult-like following as it expands across the country. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

