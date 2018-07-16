NV5 to Host Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call on Thursday, August 2nd at 4:30pm EDT

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (NASDAQ:NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Thursday, August 2, 2018, following the close of the markets. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT the same day.



NV5 Chairman and CEO, Dickerson Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rama, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 2, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 (844) 348-6875 International dial-in number: +1 (509) 844-0152 Conference ID: 3584286 Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the "Investors" section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations nationwide and in Macau, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the UAE. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

