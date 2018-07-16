Viratech Corp. Announces Resignation of President and Director

RENO, NV, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viratech Corp. (OTC:VIRA), a social knowledge networking technology company, announces the resignation of Fred Schiemann as President and Director. Mr. Schiemann has served as President and Director for the past four years. . His resignation and departure is in accordance with the Company's new strategic business plan and operations being initiated by the new President and Director Craig Forney, who will announce these plans through detailed subsequent press releases and the exciting new direction of the Company. The Secretary of State and OTC markets will all be updated shortly.

About Viratech, Corp.

Until further information released Viratech is an open source mobile & social knowledge networking technology company, focused on creating and licensing,

Forward-Looking Statements

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding our belief about the market applications. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future could affect, the our actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the levels and particular directions of research and product development by our customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research and diagnostics products and related price competition, general economic conditions, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of our research and product development efforts and those of companies in which we have invested or with which we have formed strategic relationships. For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our annual report and quarterly reports. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.







CONTACT INFORMATION Craig Forney CEO/Director Viratech Corp. Email: Info4VIRA1@gmail.com (678) 829-8884