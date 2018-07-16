Highway Holdings Limited Declares Cash Dividend

HONG KONG, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) today announced its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on October 10, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 28, 2018.

About Highway Holdings



Highway Holdings produces a wide variety of high-quality products for blue chip original equipment manufacturers -- from simple parts and components to sub-assemblies and finished products. Highway Holdings' administrative offices are located in Hong Kong, and its manufacturing facilities are located in Shenzhen in the People's Republic of China and in Yangon in Myanmar.



