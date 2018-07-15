A10 EQUITY ALERT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Final Extended Deadline in First Filed A10 Networks, Inc. Class Action – ATEN

NEW YORK, July 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) between February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period") of the important July 27th deadline in the first filed case commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for A10 Networks investors under the federal securities laws.



According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) A10 Networks had issues with its internal controls that required an Audit Committee investigation; (2) A10 Networks' revenues since the fourth quarter of 2015 were false due to improper revenue recognition which prompted an investigation by the company's Audit Committee; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

