UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PCG, UNM, and TAL

NEW YORK, July 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: April 29, 2015 to June 8, 2018

Allegations: PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about PCG: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/pge-corporation?wire=3.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to May 2, 2018

Allegations: The Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; as such, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about UNM: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/unum-group?wire=3.



TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

Class Period: April 26, 2018 to June 13, 2018

Allegations: TAL overstated its net income; the Company's net income was deteriorating; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about TAL: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/tal-education-group?wire=3.



Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com