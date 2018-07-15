CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GLNCF, GLNCY and MD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 - July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

To learn more about the Glencore class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/glencore?wire=3.

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Class Period: February 4, 2016 – July 27, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company's business model was not sustainable; and Mednax's growth was in fact based upon suppressing physician compensation and enforcing non-compete agreements to deter physician defections.

On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced negative financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Then on July 28, 2017, during an earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the second quarter and disclosed that any future acquisitions were unlikely. Following this news, shares of Mednax fell from a close of $56.49 on July 27, 2017, to a close of $47.73 per share the following day.

To learn more about the MEDNAX class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/mednax-inc?wire=3.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

