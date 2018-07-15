CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAIR and GOGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM:HAIR)

Class Period: purchases during the Initial public offering commenced on October 12, 2017 and closed on October 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

The complaint alleges that Restoration Robotics negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted to state material facts required to be stated from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering. The complaint further alleges that as a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, the Company's stock price was artificially inflated at the time of the IPO.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Class Period: February 27, 2017 - May 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, Gogo made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Gogo's 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; Gogo's 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and as a result, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

