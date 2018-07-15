EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces First Filed Class Action on behalf of Glencore plc Investors – GLNCY, GLCNF

NEW YORK, July 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the first filed class action on behalf of the securities of Glencore plc (OTC:GLCNF) (OTC:GLNCY) from September 30, 2016 through July 2, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Glencore investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the Glencore class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1373.html

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

