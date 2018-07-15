CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ANW and REVG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Class Period: April 28, 2016 - June 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

During the class period, Aegean allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Aegean class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/aegean-marine-class-action?wire=3.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Class Period: pursuant to the initial public offering on or around January 27, 2017 and/or January 27, 2017 - June 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the commodities and services it bought; the Company was experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production; the Company's margins were being negatively impacted by a lower sales of high margin products; the Company did not have "strong visibility into future net sales" to "effectively plan" and manage its backlog of vehicles; the Company's manufacturing operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about REV's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the REV class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/rev-group-inc?wire=3.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com